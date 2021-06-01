Two labourers die, many injured after building collapses in Varanasi

Image Source : PTI A worn-off building in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi collapsed on Tuesday morning, leaving 2 laborers dead and 6 reportedly injured.

Two labourers died and six others suffered injuries after an old building collapsed in Varanasi in the wee hours today. The building was located in the vicinity of the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple on the western bank of Ganga.

According to reports, all the labourers were from West Bengal's Malda. The dilapidated building, a hostel, was inhabited by migrant labourers.

The local administration launched a rescue operation soon after it learned about the tragedy. Two bodies have been recovered so far from the debris. All the six injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) personnel have been pressed into the rescue and relief operation.

"All the laborers belonged to West Bengal's Malda district and were here to work on the ongoing corridor construction project. They were residing in this building nearby that collapsed this morning, leaving two people dead," a district official said.

Latest India News