Vande Bharat sleeper train video goes viral: Smooth ride at 180 kmph, not a drop spilled | WATCH

The Vande Bharat sleeper train has impressed with a top speed of 180 kmph during trials in Rajasthan, ensuring a smooth ride with unparalleled comfort. A viral video shared by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw showcased the train’s stability at maximum speed.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Published : Jan 04, 2025 22:04 IST, Updated : Jan 04, 2025 22:04 IST
Vande Bharat sleeper train
Image Source : X/@ASHWINIVAISHNAW Vande Bharat sleeper train video goes viral

The Vande Bharat sleeper train has successfully clocked a top speed of 180 km per hour in the last three trials over 40 km in Rajasthan. The railways announced on Friday that the trials will continue till the end of this month, after which the trains will be shut down to give passengers a global long-distance travel experience.

A video shared by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on the social media platform X showed the train running smoothly at top speed. The clip highlighted a glass of water placed next to a mobile phone on a table inside the train, where the water is completely still even when the train reaches maximum speed. This, the ministry confirmed that this indicates the unparalleled comfort offered by high-speed trains in the past.

Trials in Rajasthan

Trials were conducted between Kota and Laban in Rajasthan, and a maximum train speed of 180 km/h over 30 km was achieved on January 2 between Kota and Nagda. These successful experiments were supervised by RDSO (Research Systems and Standards Organisation), Lucknow.

The ministry stated, "The trials will continue throughout January under RDSO’s supervision. Once completed, the train’s speed and safety parameters will be evaluated by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) before it is officially cleared for operation."

Features and planned routes

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is designed to provide an airline-like travel experience. It features automatic doors, ergonomic berths, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Upon successful completion of trials, the train will be introduced for long-distance routes, such as:

  • Kashmir to Kanyakumari
  • Delhi to Mumbai
  • Howrah to Chennai

Passengers can expect a luxurious and efficient travel experience on these and other major routes across the country.

A game-changer for long-distance travel

This development marked a significant step for Indian Railways, promising comfort, speed, and convenience for millions of passengers. With its state-of-the-art features and robust performance in trials, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is set to redefine long-distance travel in India.

