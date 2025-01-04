Jharkhand: NIA searches multiple locations as part of Bokaro’s 2024 Naxal attack probe

Follow us on Image Source : FILE National Investigation Agency building.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at multiple locations in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district in connection with the February 2024 attack on security forces by Naxals, according to an official statement. Searches were conducted by NIA teams at the premises of suspects and overground workers (OGWs) at eight locations.

NIA also seized digital devices including laptop, mobile phones and memory cards, along with SIM cards, pocket diaries and incriminating documents. The suspects and OGWs whose premises were searched were associated with members of the banned CPI (Maoist) and used to provide logistical support and facilitate extortion of levy money, said the statement issued by the NIA.

All about the case

The case relates to the unlawful activities of leaders and cadres of CPI (Maoist) and the attack by the outfit on security forces in the forest area of police station Chatro-Chatti, Bokaro. On the day of the incident, commanders of the banned organisation had camped in the forest area (Sundari Pahari) along with 15-20 Naxal cadres to conspire to commit crime, recruit youth and collect levy, and to attack security forces.

Acting on inputs received, a team of Jharkhand Police and CRPF had initiated a search and combing operation, during which the Naxals had started firing indiscriminately, the statement said. The security forces had opened retaliatory fire but, taking advantage of the thick forest, the Naxals had managed to escape.

The search operation had, however, led to the recovery of digital devices, naxal literature, and other incriminating articles by the local police, which registered the initial case.

NIA arrests man for collecting money to promote banned CPI's (Maoist) ideology

The NIA had arrested a key accused involved in collecting money to promote the ideology of a banned CPI (Maoist) outfit in Jharkhand, according to an official statement. Bachha Singh alias Bachha Babu Singh, a resident of Govindpur(B) in district Bokaro of Jharkhand was apprehended by the NIA on Friday, the probe agency said.

(With PTI inputs)