Image Source : FILE 2nd phase of Vande Bharat Mission: India to bring back stranded nationals from 31 countries from May 16

The second phase of Vande Bharat Mission will be launched from May 16 to 22. It will bring back Indians from 31 countries. 149 flights including feeder flights will be deployed, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

The second phase of #VandeBharatMission will be launched from 16-22 May. It will bring back Indians from 31 countries. 149 flights including feeder flights will be deployed: Sources pic.twitter.com/SJYwCCpcBI — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

Meanwhile, as part of the biggest ever off- shore evacuation drive of Indian citizens under the Vande Bharat Mission, an Air India flight carrying 331 people stuck in the UK, landed at the international airport in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

As many as 288 people stranded in the USA and UAE arrived at the international airport on board two Air India flights in Hyderabad on Monday.

Also 171 people arrived in Chennai from Kuwait on Sunday in an Air India flight and were accommodated in three separate premises.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage