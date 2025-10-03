Vaishno Devi Yatra suspended from October 5 to 7 after IMD's weather advisory The pilgrimage to the shrine had resumed on September 17, following a 22-day suspension caused by a catastrophic landslide along the route on August 26. The incident, brought on by intense rains, resulted in the deaths of 34 individuals and left 20 others injured.

Reasi (J&K):

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Friday announced a temporary suspension of the pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine from October 5 to 7. The decision comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an advisory forecasting severe weather conditions in the region.

Located atop the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, the shrine attracts thousands of devotees daily.

Devotees throng holy shrine during Navratri

Over 1.70 lakh devotees visited the shrine during Navratri. Officials confirmed that the pilgrimage went on smoothly without any major disruptions during this period.

“In view of the inclement weather advisory issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, Vaishno Devi Yatra shall remain suspended from 5th to 7th October 2025 & will resume on 08/10/2025. Devotees may stay updated through official channels.,” the Shrine Board said in a post on X.

Shrine Board takes precautionary measure

As a precautionary measure in light of potential landslides, flooding and cloudbursts triggered by heavy rainfall, the Shrine Board has taken this step to ensure safety.

The pilgrimage to the shrine had resumed on September 17, following a 22-day suspension caused by a catastrophic landslide along the route on August 26. The incident, brought on by intense rains, resulted in the deaths of 34 individuals and left 20 others injured.

IMD issues rain alert in J-K

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Jammu and Kashmir, forecasting rain and snowfall in several areas due to an active western disturbance expected to impact the region from October 4.

In response to the alert, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday held a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat to assess the preparedness of various departments. He directed officials to stay vigilant and ensure all necessary arrangements are in place to handle any adverse weather conditions.