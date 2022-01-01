Saturday, January 01, 2022
     
  4. J&K: 6 dead, 20 injured in stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra

J&K: 6 dead, 20 injured in stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra

The stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra was reported in the wee hours of Saturday following a heavy rush of devotees on the first day of the new year. 

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 01, 2022 6:35 IST
Vaishno Devi stampede
Image Source : ANI

J&K: Several injured after stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra

At least 20 people were injured in a stampede, triggered by heavy rush of devotees on New Year's Day, at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The stampede happened shortly after midnight.

Senior officials and shrine board representatives are on the spot.

Hospital and police sources said at least 20 people were injured in the stampede and were taken to hospitals, including Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality hospital, and the condition of some of the injured was stated to be “serious”. 

Commenting on the death toll, Dr. Gopal Dutt, Block Medical Officer, Community Health Centre said six pilgrims have died. 

"Six dead in the stampede at  Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan, the exact number not there yet. Their post mortem will be done. Injured being taken to Naraina hospital, the total number of injured not confirmed either."

Meanwhile, the yatra to the shrine has for now been halted.

