Vaishno Devi stampede LIVE Updates: 12 dead; Union Min Jitendra Singh rushes to Katra; inquiry ordered

A heavy rush of devotees on Saturday led to a stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra. Officials said 12 people were killed, while nearly 20 others were reported injured in the incident. Expressing grief over the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those killed in the incident.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha also took to Twitter and said a high-level inquiry has been ordered in the incident. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he has rushed to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the situation.

Also Read | 12 dead in stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine

Latest India News