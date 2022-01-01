Saturday, January 01, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  4. Vaishno Devi stampede LIVE Updates: 12 dead; Union Min Jitendra Singh rushes to Katra; inquiry ordered
The stampede occurred near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop Trikuta hills. Those injured were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 01, 2022 9:20 IST

A heavy rush of devotees on Saturday led to a stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra. Officials said 12 people were killed, while nearly 20 others were reported injured in the incident. Expressing grief over the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those killed in the incident. 

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha also took to Twitter and said a high-level inquiry has been ordered in the incident. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he has rushed to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the situation.

Also Read | 12 dead in stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine

  • Jan 01, 2022 9:19 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Narendra Modi monitoring the stampede situation

    MoS Home Nityanand Rai today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the stampede situation at the Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra.

    "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the situation following a stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra, Jammu. 13 injured people hospitalized in Narayana Hospital Katra," he said.

  • Jan 01, 2022 9:17 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Registration at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan resumes

    Registration at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra has now resumed. The yatra was briefly halted after the stampede incident. 

  • Jan 01, 2022 9:16 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expresses condolences

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expresses condolences over the tragic incident of the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

    "The tragedy due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Bhawan is heart-wrenching. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it," Singh said on Twitter.

  • Jan 01, 2022 9:15 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Union Minister Jitendra Singh rushes to Katra

    Union Minister Jitendra Singh has rushed to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the situation after a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine killed at least 12 people and injured 20 others. Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), is Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency.

  • Jan 01, 2022 9:14 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Helpline numbers released by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board

    Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Helpline numbers: 

    01991-234804
    01991-234053

    Other Helpline numbers:

    PCR Katra 01991232010/9419145182
    PCR Reasi 0199145076/9622856295
    DC Office Reasi Control room 01991245763/9419839557

  • Jan 01, 2022 9:12 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    J&K LG Manoj Sinha orders high-level inquiry

    Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha today said he has spoken to Home Miniter Amit Shah and has briefed him about the incident. A high-level inquiry has been ordered, which will be headed by Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP, Jammu and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu as members.

  • Jan 01, 2022 9:11 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    J&K LG Manoj Sinha announces ex-gratia

    Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha announces an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of those who died in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra; Rs 2 lakh for the injured.

  • Jan 01, 2022 9:07 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Authorities confirm 12 deaths in stampede

    Gopal Dutt, Block Medical Officer, Community Health Centre confirms 12 deaths in stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. Casualties are from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and 1 from Jammu and Kashmir. 

    Injured being taken to Naraina Hospital after rescue.

  • Jan 01, 2022 9:06 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Visuals from stampede at Vaishno Devi Bhawan

    Visuals from near Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra where stampede has occurred

  • Jan 01, 2022 9:04 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces ex-gratia

    "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," prime minister Modi today said. 

     

  • Jan 01, 2022 9:03 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Modi expresses grief over stampede incident

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed grief over the stampede incident at Vaishno Devi 

    "Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," the prime minister said today. 

