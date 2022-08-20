Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: Heavy rains trigger flash floods near Vaishno Devi temple, movement of devotees halted

Highlights The movement of devotees was stopped near Jammu's Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on Saturday.

Flash floods were caused in the Katra region of Jammu, caused by heavy rains.

Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have already been deployed.

Vaishno Dei flash floods: The movement of devotees was stopped near Jammu's Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on Saturday due to flash floods caused by heavy rains in the area. The temple lies in Katra town in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. The upward movement of devotees in Mata Vaishno Devi temple has been stopped, in view of the heavy rains and flash floods.

"In the wake of heavy rainfall, upward movement of pilgrims to Vaishno Devi temple has been stopped from Katra. Priority is given to pilgrims coming downwards. Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have already been deployed, The situation is being monitored. No untoward incident reported so far," said Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Several videos shared on social media show a flood-like situation on the Vaishno Devi track.

An official said heavy rains lashed Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the revered shrine, for several hours in the evening, prompting the authorities to suspend the yatra as a precautionary measure till 5 am on Saturday.

Thousands of pilgrims were present at the shrine when it started raining heavily and continued till midnight, the official said, adding, the Himkoti (battery car) track was accordingly suspended.

"Priority is being accorded to yatris, currently in Bhawan area, coming down towards Sanjhichatt and then Katra under close watch of Shrine Board staff, police and CRPF officials and the overall supervision of Additional Chief Executive Officer Navneet, who is stationed at the Bhawan," the official said. He said regular announcements are being made via the public address system.

Disaster Management teams and medical units have been kept on alert to respond to any exigency, the official said.

(agency inputs)

