Vaccination for 45+ suspended for three days in Gujarat

The Gujarat government has suspended the Covid-19 vaccination drive for three days for those above 45. The drive will remain suspended from May 14 to 16.

The decision was taken due to new guidelines that will be released soon for vaccination. The government will reschedule the scheduled second dose as per the latest guidelines.

The government will inform people in the age group of 45 years and above about the revised schedule soon. The vaccination drive will resume in all the 33 districts on May 17.

Those falling in the 18-45 age group and who have already received the SMS about their second dose, schedule between May 14 and 16, will be given the shot as per the revised schedule.

The decision was taken on Friday after the Centre announced that the second dose of Covishield can be administered 12 to 16 weeks after the first dose.

Gujarat reported 10,742 new cases and 109 deaths on Thursday, taking its overall infection tally to 7,25,353 and fatality count to 8,840. The western state now has 1,22,847 active cases, of which, 796 are on ventilator.

A total of 1.47 crore people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Gujarat so far. While 1.09 crore people have received the first dose, 37.89 lakh others were administered the second dose.

