Tuesday, January 26, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Vacate Delhi, return to borders: Amarinder Singh to protesting farmers after chaos in national capital

Vacate Delhi, return to borders: Amarinder Singh to protesting farmers after chaos in national capital

Perturbed over the "shocking scenes" of violence in the national capital, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday appealed to the farmers to vacate Delhi and return to the borders.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: January 26, 2021 20:24 IST
Amarinder Singh, tractor rally, tractor march
Image Source : PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh inspects a guard of honor during the 72nd Republic day celebrations at Polo Ground in Patiala.

Perturbed over the "shocking scenes" of violence in the national capital, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday appealed to the farmers to vacate Delhi and return to the borders.

"Shocking scenes in Delhi. The violence by some elements is unacceptable," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

ALSO READ | Farmers broke pre-decided conditions for parade, many personnel injured: Delhi Police

"It'll negate goodwill generated by peacefully protesting farmers. The farmer leaders have disassociated themselves and suspended the tractor rally. I urge all genuine farmers to vacate Delhi and return to borders," he said.

Protesting farmers swarmed the Red Fort in Delhi during the tractor rally on Republic Day even as the police tried to prevent them from driving towards central Delhi.

ALSO READBSF unfurls tallest 131-feet-high tricolour along Indo-Pak border in Jammu

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News