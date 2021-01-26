Vacate Delhi, return to borders: Amarinder Singh to protesting farmers after chaos in national capital

Image Source : PTI Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh inspects a guard of honor during the 72nd Republic day celebrations at Polo Ground in Patiala.

Perturbed over the "shocking scenes" of violence in the national capital, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday appealed to the farmers to vacate Delhi and return to the borders.

"Shocking scenes in Delhi. The violence by some elements is unacceptable," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

"It'll negate goodwill generated by peacefully protesting farmers. The farmer leaders have disassociated themselves and suspended the tractor rally. I urge all genuine farmers to vacate Delhi and return to borders," he said.

Protesting farmers swarmed the Red Fort in Delhi during the tractor rally on Republic Day even as the police tried to prevent them from driving towards central Delhi.

