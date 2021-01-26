Vacate Delhi, return to borders: Amarinder Singh to protesting farmers after chaos in national capital

Perturbed over the "shocking scenes" of violence in the national capital, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday appealed to the farmers to vacate Delhi and return to the borders.
"Shocking scenes in Delhi. The violence by some elements is unacceptable," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.
Protesting farmers swarmed the Red Fort in Delhi during the tractor rally on Republic Day even as the police tried to prevent them from driving towards central Delhi.
