Uttarkashi cloudburst: Four dead, over 100 missing in Dharali flash floods, says NDRF

Uttarkashi:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday arrived in Uttarakashi to take a stock of the situation in Dharali, which was struck by a landslide following a cloudburst in the region. Speaking to reporters after arriving in Uttarkashi, Dhami said teams of the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), ITBP and local administration are involved in the rescue operation, noting that 130 people have been rescued till now. Earlier in the day, Dhami also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has assured the state government of providing all necessary assistance.

