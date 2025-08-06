Advertisement
  3. Uttarkashi cloudburst: Four dead, over 100 missing in Dharali flash floods, says NDRF

  Live Uttarkashi cloudburst: Four dead, over 100 missing in Dharali flash floods, says NDRF

Uttarkashi cloudburst Live updates: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has conducted a review of the affected areas, and assured that the state government will provide all necessary assistance to the affected people.

Rescue operation continue in Dharali
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Uttarkashi:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday arrived in Uttarakashi to take a stock of the situation in Dharali, which was struck by a landslide following a cloudburst in the region. Speaking to reporters after arriving in Uttarkashi, Dhami said teams of the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), ITBP and local administration are involved in the rescue operation, noting that 130 people have been rescued till now. Earlier in the day, Dhami also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has assured the state government of providing all necessary assistance. 

Stay tuned for all the live updates: 

 

  • 11:41 AM (IST)Aug 06, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    4 people dead, over 100 missing: NDRF DIG

    NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahedi says, "Around 150 people have been taken to safe spots. As far as the information, four people have been found dead, and over 100 people are missing. We are still waiting for the confirmation from the local administration... Three teams of NDRF are on the way to the spot."

  • 11:35 AM (IST)Aug 06, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Heavy rainfall to continue in Uttarakhand

    According to the IMD, very heavy rainfall is expected to continue over Uttarakhand today. 

  • 11:28 AM (IST)Aug 06, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Visuals from Rishikesh

    Visuals from Rishikesh as heavy downpour continues. 

  • 11:18 AM (IST)Aug 06, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Rescuers retrieve 1 body in Dharali

    According to news agency PTI, rescuers have retrieved one body from the rubble in flood-ravaged Dharali village. Four deaths have so far been confirmed in the flash flood, which followed a cloudburst.

  • 11:15 AM (IST)Aug 06, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Uttarkashi cloudburst: What are cadaver dogs? NDRF's first-ever such fleet deployed in rescue ops

    The NDRF has decided to deploy its first-ever team of cadaver dogs to help locate those feared dead in the cloudburst incident in Uttarakhand. A pair of these specially trained dogs will be airlifted from Delhi to aid in the search efforts after Tuesday's calamity in Dharali village. Besides, three NDRF teams, each comprising 35 rescuers, have been dispatched to the incident site from various locations within the state. Two additional teams are on standby at Dehradun airport, awaiting airlift. Click here to read more

  • 11:09 AM (IST)Aug 06, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Extremely unfortunate, says UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi

    On cloudburst in Uttarkashi, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "It is extremely unfortunate and scary and gives a reminder that development cannot come at the cost of nature... Every state, while ensuring development, should consider the environmental challenges and the fury of nature... I hope that every single life lost and injured is adequately compensated and taken care of by the Uttarakhand government."

  • 11:04 AM (IST)Aug 06, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Similar incidents happened in Himachal, Wayanad: Priyanka Gandhi

    On cloudbursts in Dharali, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "It is very saddening. Similar incidents happened in Himachal Pradesh and Wayanad, too. We need to come out with a comprehensive strategy for prevention so that such incidents are not repeated."

  • 11:01 AM (IST)Aug 06, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Uttarkashi flash flood wipes out Dharali village in minutes: See heart-wrenching photos

    A devastating cloudburst struck the Himalayan village of Dharali, en route to Gangotri, on Tuesday, unleashing flash floods that barrelled through homes, trees, and vehicles. The sudden deluge trapped around 60–70 people and has claimed at least four lives so far. Click here to check the photos.

  • 11:00 AM (IST)Aug 06, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Rescue operation continues in Dharali

    Rescue operation continues in Dharali, where a cloudburst was reported yesterday. 

  • 10:57 AM (IST)Aug 06, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Beds reserved for affected people in Dehradun, Rishikesh and other areas

    Following instructions from CM Dhami, the state government has reserved beds and served at various places, including Dehradun, Rishikesh and other places in Uttarakhand.

  • 10:49 AM (IST)Aug 06, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    NH34 damaged due to heavy rainfall

    The heavy rainfall has damaged the NH-34 (Uttarkashi–Gangotri axis) in Uttarakhand. Restoration work is underway.

  • 10:28 AM (IST)Aug 06, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Water-level rises in Ganga in Haridwar

    The water-level of River Ganga in Haridwar has increased following heavy rainfall in the region.

  • 10:18 AM (IST)Aug 06, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    CM conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas

    CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of flash flood-affected areas in Uttarkashi's Dharali.

  • 10:10 AM (IST)Aug 06, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Mobile network not available in Dharali as of now: CM Dhami

    CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "10 DSP, 3 SP and around 160 police officials are engaged in carrying out rescue operations... Helicopters of the Indian Army are also ready. As soon as the weather improves, the helicopters will be used for rescue operations. Food packets, a team of doctors have been prepared. The work to restore electricity is also underway. Mobile network is not available in Dharali as of now. We are trying to reach the people. We are putting in efforts to rescue everyone safely."

     

  • 10:08 AM (IST)Aug 06, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    CM Dhami visits affected areas

    CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday visited the affected areas in Uttarkashi. 

     

  • 10:06 AM (IST)Aug 06, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Uttarkashi cloudburst: Landslide strands rescue teams as Uttarakhand battles monsoon fury, rivers in spate

    A massive cloudburst in Uttarkashi's Dharali village on Tuesday led to flash floods and widespread destruction, leaving at least four people dead and many missing, including 11 soldiers. Around 130 people have been safely evacuated from the affected area as relief operations continue. However, not a single body has been recovered from the rubble so far. Click here to read more.

  • 10:04 AM (IST)Aug 06, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Thank PM Modi for providing every possible assistance: CM Dhami

    CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "All our agencies, including the Indian Army, ITBP, SDRF, NDRF and locals, are doing the rescue work. 130 people were rescued yesterday. A search and rescue operation is underway. Due to damage to the roads and a bridge, it has become difficult to reach the spot. The Disaster Operations Station in Dehradun is working 24 hours to provide all possible assistance. We are putting in efforts to rescue everyone safely. I want to thank PM Modi for providing every possible assistance. PM Modi took the details of the rescue operation today as well."

  • 10:02 AM (IST)Aug 06, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    CM Dhami reaches Uttarkashi

    CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has arrived in Uttarkashi. He will shortly visit Dharali. 

  • 9:58 AM (IST)Aug 06, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    CM Dhami departs for Dharali

    CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has left for Dharali, which was hit by a flash flood yesterday that led to the death of at least four people.

  • 9:57 AM (IST)Aug 06, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    CM Dhami takes stock of situation

    CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken stock of the situation in Dharali, which got hit by flash floods yesterday.

  • 9:56 AM (IST)Aug 06, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM Modi speaks to CM Dhami, assures support

    On Wednesday, PM Modi spoke to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and assured that the Centre will provide all the necessary assistance to the state government. "CM Dhami told the Prime Minister that the state government is engaged in relief and rescue operations with full readiness," said the Chief Minister's Office.

