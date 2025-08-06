Uttarkashi cloudburst: Landslide strands rescue teams as Uttarakhand battles monsoon fury, rivers in spate Uttarkashi cloudburst: After the cloudburst in Uttarkashi, continuous rainfall, river swelling, and road collapses, particularly near Bhatwari, have severely disrupted rescue operations. The Kedarnath Yatra has been temporarily halted, and authorities remain on high alert across Uttarakhand.

New Delhi:

A massive cloudburst in Uttarkashi's Dharali village on Tuesday led to flash floods and widespread destruction, leaving at least four people dead and many missing, including 11 soldiers. Around 130 people have been safely evacuated from the affected area as relief operations continue. However, not a single body has been recovered from the rubble so far.

The Indian Army has deployed MI-17 and Chinook helicopters to aid in the search for those stranded. At least 60 people are reported missing, though the actual number is believed to be higher, as many had gathered in Dharali village for the Har Dudh fair when the disaster struck. Among the missing are 11 soldiers, according to Defence spokesperson Lt Col Manish Shrivastava.

A video captured moments before the main road in Bhatwari collapsed shows the severity of the situation. The sudden washout of the road has left ambulances, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, and other rescue teams stranded. Ambulances that were supposed to reach the injured are now stuck due to the road being swept away, significantly hampering rescue and relief efforts in the region.

Landslide blocks road in Dharasu

In the Dharasu area of Uttarakhand, a large section of the mountain suddenly gave way, crashing onto the road below. Huge boulders and rocks continue to fall, prompting authorities to block the road from both directions as a safety precaution. The disaster control room has been informed. Fortunately, the incident occurred early in the morning when no vehicles were passing through, preventing a potentially major tragedy.

Alaknanda, Bhagirathi rivers above danger mark

The Alaknanda River is currently flowing above the danger level, raising concerns of flooding in low-lying areas. The situation remains tense as water levels continue to rise due to persistent rainfall. A similar situation is of the Bhagirathi river as well, which is flowing in spate.

About 20 kilometres before Bhatwari, the Bhagirathi river is in full spate, with a dangerously strong current. The weather remains severe, with continuous rainfall, landslides, and poor visibility. Harsil is still 66 kilometres away from this point. The road has been completely cut off at Bhatwari, where rescue operations are now expected to be prolonged and challenging. Visuals from the area show the extent of the damage and difficult conditions.

Incessant rain lashes Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi

Both Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts have been experiencing continuous rainfall for over 17 hours. The relentless downpour has led to landslides, flooding, and severe disruption in transportation and communication networks. Several areas in Gaurikund have reported landslides, with mud and debris falling onto roads and pathways. These incidents have added to the ongoing challenges in managing the disaster response.

Kedarnath Yatra temporarily suspended

In light of the deteriorating weather conditions and blocked routes, the Kedarnath pilgrimage has been temporarily halted. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have urged pilgrims to remain in safe locations until conditions improve.