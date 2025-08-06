Uttarkashi cloudburst: What are cadaver dogs? NDRF's first-ever such fleet deployed in search and rescue In July, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) commissioned its first-ever team of cadaver dogs to assist in locating bodies or human remains in disaster zones.

New Delhi:

The NDRF has decided to deploy its first-ever team of cadaver dogs to help locate those feared dead in the cloudburst incident in Uttarakhand. A pair of these specially trained dogs will be airlifted from Delhi to aid in the search efforts after Tuesday's calamity in Dharali vilage. Besides, three NDRF teams, each comprising 35 rescuers, have been dispatched to the incident site from various locations within the state. Two additional teams are on standby at Dehradun airport, awaiting airlift, news agency PTI reported.

A senior NDRF officer said that cadaver dogs are being deployed in Uttarkashi to help locate bodies that may be buried under mud, debris and slush. He added that the use of these dogs is aimed at helping families gain closure after the disaster. Alongside cadaver dogs, regular sniffer dogs trained to detect survivors are also being deployed.

What are cadaver dogs and how they help in search and rescue missions

Cadaver dogs are specially trained dogs that are used to locate human remains. They are a type of detection dog, and their primary job is to find decomposing human flesh, bones, blood, or other tissues, even if the remains are buried, submerged, or hidden.

These dogs are trained to detect the specific chemical compounds released during the decomposition of human bodies. They can distinguish between human and animal remains. In search and rescue, these dogs play a major role, especially when locating bodies after natural disasters, accidents, or crime.

Law enforcement agencies use them in investigations to help find murder victims or missing persons presumed dead. They also come in handy for historic or archaeological searches to detect old or buried human remains.

Cadaver dogs undergo extensive training using materials like blood, bones, or tissue samples. Their training continues throughout their working lives to keep their skills sharp. They can work in various environments, such as forests, urban areas, buildings, water, and rubble.

They can detect remains that are days, weeks, or even years old.

NDRF's cadaver dogs fleet

The NDRF has trained about half a dozen cadaver dogs, mostly from the Belgian Malinois and Labrador breeds. For training purposes, the force sourced a special scent from abroad that closely mimics the odour of a decomposing human body.

Uttarkashi cloudburst: 4 dead, several missing

Disaster struck the Himalayan village of Dharali, a key stop on the route to Gangotri, on Tuesday after a massive cloudburst triggered flash floods that tore through homes, trees and vehicles. The cloudburst hit at 1:45 pm, just 4 km from the Indian Army camp in Harshil. The floodwaters reportedly trapped between 60 and 70 people and left at least four dead.

Dharali is a major halt for pilgrims travelling to Gangotri, the origin of the Ganges, and is home to several hotels, restaurants and homestays. Its strategic and touristic relevance made the impact of the disaster particularly severe.