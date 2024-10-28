Uttarakhand Waqf Board demands land for families of soldiers in Waqf Property

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Waqf Board meeting: The representatives from the Uttarakhand Waqf Board made a unique request during the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, stating that land within Waqf properties should be given to the families of soldiers. They said that when a soldier fights for the nation, he does so not as a Hindu, Muslim, or any other religion, but as a patriot.

Several state waqf boards, including the Punjab Waqf Board, Haryana Waqf Board, and Uttarakhand Waqf Board, attended the meeting to present their views and suggestions to the JPC.

What Uttarakhand Waqf Board say?

Uttarakhand Waqf Board said, "Except for the dargah, mosque and graveyard, the rest of the Waqf Board's land given on lease should be given to the families of soldiers. Soldiers die for our country, they do not belong to any religion or caste, they belong to everyone, it is our responsibility to take care of their families."

Opposition MPs raised concerns, pointing out that there is no comparable provision in the Hindu or other religious contexts. In response, the Uttarakhand Waqf Board suggested that rather than drawing parallels with other religions, they could initiate a new standard. During their presentation, the board strongly supported the bill, particularly highlighting its focus on transparency and the inclusion of women. The Uttarakhand Council already has two women representatives. Regarding disputed properties, the board recommended that the JPC include provisions for thorough inspections and, where necessary, CBI inquiries. This stance elicited sharp responses from some opposition MPs.

BJP, Opposition engage in verbal clash

Earlier in the day, the embers of ruling and opposition parties engaged in verbal clash as former judges and Waqf administrators of different states appeared before the Parliament's panel. Sources indicated that opposition MPs alleged that MCD Commissioner and Delhi Waqf Board Administrator, Ashwini Kumar, had substantially altered the original report of the Waqf Board, reportedly without the Chief Minister's approval, thus calling its validity into question.

A meeting of the Joint Committee of Parliament on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, chaired by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal was held in Parliament Annexe building on Monday.

In Monday's meeting, the committee has called representatives of the Delhi Waqf Board, Haryana Waqf Board, Punjab Waqf Board and Uttarakhand Waqf Board and Uttarakhand Waqf Board to record their Oral evidence on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Committee has also called Call for Justice (Group led by Chander Wadhwa, Trustee), Waqf Tenant Welfare Association, Delhi and Harbans Dunkall, President, Residents Welfare Association (All Blocks), B.K. Dutt Colony, New Delhi to record their views and suggestions.

The committee will also meet on October 29, 2024. In this meeting, committee will record oral evidence of the representatives of the Ministry of Minority Affairs on the 'Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024'.

