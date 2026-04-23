Eight killed, two injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri; CM Dhami expresses grief

Dehradun:

At least eight people were killed and two others injured after a utility pickup vehicle fell into a deep gorge in the Chamba area of the Tehri district in Uttarakhand on Thursday, officials said. The vehicle plunged nearly 300 metres deep near Nail on the Chamba-Koti road in Chamba block.

Tehri District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal said that the victims, residents of Thyoldhar village in Ghansali, were returning home after attending a funeral in Haridwar when the driver lost control of the Bolero Camper.

Around 10 people were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Emergency and rescue teams have recovered eight bodies and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

CM Dhami expresses grief

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident and directed the district administration to ensure "prompt and proper treatment" for the injured. "We have received the extremely distressing news of a vehicle accident on the Nail-Koti Colony route under the Chamba area of Tehri Garhwal district. I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place at His feet and give the bereaved families the strength to bear this immense loss," Dhami stated in a post on X.

The Chief Minister further said that he has instructed the administration to ensure proper treatment for the injured and wished them a speedy recovery. "Instructions have been issued to the district administration for the proper treatment of the injured. I pray to Baba Kedar for the swift recovery of the injured," he added.

Rescue operations are ongoing

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police, and fire service personnel have rescued two individuals from the wreckage so far. "The vehicle was carrying approximately 9 to 10 passengers. Rescue operations are ongoing to recover the remaining occupants," a senior official stated.

The accident was reported to the police via the Dial 112 emergency service, after which two ambulances and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the spot.

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