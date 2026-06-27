PM Modi arrives at Seychelles, accorded grand welcome: 'Looking forward to strengthening ties'

Victoria:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Seychelles on Saturday on a three-day official visit, during which he will hold talks with President Patrick Herminie and attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of the archipelago nation. PM Modi at the Seychelles International Airport was given a grand welcome by Herminie and a high-level delegation. He also received a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

Deeply appreciate the warm welcome extended at the airport: PM Modi

"Landed in Seychelles. Deeply appreciate the warm welcome extended at the airport by Dr Patrick Herminie," PM Modi posted on X. "Seychelles is a valued maritime partner and a close friend in the Indian Ocean. Looking forward to a productive visit aimed at further strengthening our longstanding ties and enhancing cooperation for the benefit of the people of our nations," he said.

PM Modi said on X, "On the way to the Seychelles’ National Botanical Garden with President Dr Patrick Herminie." At the invitation of the President of Seychelles, Dr Patrick Herminie, PM Modi is on a State Visit to Seychelles from 27-29 June 2026 to attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles as the Guest of Honour.

PM Modi plants sapling at Botanical Garden in Seychelles

PM Modi planted a sapling at the Botanical Garden in Seychelles Dr. Patrick Herminie, President of Seychelles, is also present. He also visited the Botanical Garden in Seychelles Dr. Patrick Herminie, President of Seychelles, is also present.

Ahead of his departure from New Delhi on Saturday, PM Modi said Seychelles is a valued maritime neighbour and a key partner in the "Vision MAHASAGAR" – which translates to Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions – and India's shared commitment to the Global South.

PM Modi's visit to Seychelles: What's on agenda

The Prime Minister, who is undertaking the state visit at the invitation of President Herminie, will participate in the National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour. Officials said a contingent of the Indian armed forces, along with two ships of the Indian Navy, will participate in the celebrations.

PM Modi further said that he looks forward to the bilateral discussions aimed at further strengthening the enduring friendship. "Together, we will work to advance the progress of our peoples, and promote security and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region," he said before departure.

The two sides are expected to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. The prime minister will also address the National Assembly of Seychelles and interact with members of the Indian diaspora.

PM Modi last visited Seychelles in 2015, while President Herminie visited India earlier this year. "Prime Minister Modi's visit reflects the longstanding friendship and enduring partnership between Seychelles and India, which have enjoyed diplomatic relations since Seychelles attained Independence in 1976," the office of the President of Seychelles said in a statement.

It further said the leaders are expected to hold bilateral discussions aimed at further strengthening cooperation between the two countries. "Over the past five decades, the two countries have continued to strengthen cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including maritime security, defence, healthcare, education, capacity building, climate resilience, sustainable development and the blue economy," it added.

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PM Modi to visit Seychelles this week as Guest of Honour for National Day celebrations: What's on agenda?