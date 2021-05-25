Uttarakhand: Vaccination for 18-44 group temporarily stopped in Pithoragarh due to vaccine shortage

Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh town on Tuesday halted the vaccination drive for the 18-44 group citing shortage of adequate vaccines.

Amid reports of vaccine shortage in various states and districts, Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh town on Tuesday also halted the vaccination drive for the 18-44 group citing shortage of adequate vaccines.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) informed that while there still is stock left for vaccination of people above 45, vaccination for the 18-44 group will only resume after they receive vaccines.

"We have 7500 vaccine doses for 45 years and above. We will resume vaccination for the 18-44 age group as soon as we receive vaccines," he said.

