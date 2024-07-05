Temporary bridge collapse in Uttarakhand strands pilgrims, two washed away

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Temporary bridge collapse in Uttarakhand strands pilgrims; two were washed away.

A temporary bridge collapse near Gangotri stranded 30–40 pilgrims and washed away two individuals due to a sudden surge in river water at Devgad, Uttarakhand. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 16 pilgrims, with operations ongoing to save the remaining.

Pilgrims stranded

Approximately 8-9 km ahead of Gangotri on the Gomukh footpath, a temporary bridge collapse left 30-40 pilgrims stranded, with two individuals washed away by sudden river water flow in Devgad on Friday.

Swift SDRF response

Upon receiving the information, the SDRF team promptly reached the location and safely helped the stranded pilgrims cross the river. Sixteen pilgrims have been rescued so far, with efforts continuing for others.

Previous rescue and weather impact

The SDRF previously rescued 10 youngsters stranded on an island near Robbers Cave (Guchhupani) in Dehradun on Thursday. The team, led by sub-inspector Laxmi Rawat, successfully brought the trapped individuals to safety using ropes through the strong river currents.

Heavy rains and flooding

Recent heavy rains in Haridwar caused significant flooding, with rising Ganga River levels submerging roads and vehicles. Local authorities advised residents and visitors to avoid bathing in the river due to the hazardous conditions.

