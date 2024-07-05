PM Modi’s Russia visit: Interaction with Indian community to 'restricted level talk' with Putin | Itinerary

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day official visit to Russia starting July 8, where he will be interacting with the Indian community and also hold a “restricted level talk” with President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said at a press meet on Friday (July 5). In an onward journey, the Prime Minister will also visit Austria on July 9, which will be the first visit of an Indian PM to the country in over 40 years.

PM Modi's Russia visit full itinerary

Detailing the Prime Minister’s visit, Kwatra said, “Prime Minister will pay an official visit to Moscow on the 8-9 July, at the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation for the 22nd annual summit... As of now, the Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Moscow in the late afternoon of the 8 July. President Putin will host a private dinner for the PM on the day of arrival”.

“The next day, the PM's interactions would include an interface with the Indian community in Russia. As part of the programming elements, the PM will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Kremlin and thereafter the PM will visit the exhibition venue in Moscow. These engagements will be followed by a restricted level talk between the two leaders, which will then be followed by delegation level talks led by the Prime Minister and the Russian President…” he added.

PM Modi's Austria visit full itinerary

PM Modi will be accorded ceremonial welcome, after which he will hold delegation-level talks with President of Austria.

"Prime Minister will be visiting Austria on the 9-10 July at the invitation of the Chancellor of Austria. This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to Austria...The last prime ministerial visit from India to Austria took place more than 40 years ago. In terms of programming elements, the PM, besides the ceremonial welcome being accorded to him, would also call on the President of Austria and hold restricted delegation-level talks as also high-level business engagement in Austria..." the Foreign Secretary said.

Focus of the visit to Austria

The first visit of an Indian Prime Minister in over 40 years to Austria will focus on "upgrading bilateral partnership to address challenges of the future".

"Looking forward to visit of Hon’ble PM Modi to Austria on 9/10 July! 2024 celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations, long-standing friendship, close & multifaceted partnership," Austrian Ambassador to India Katharina Wieser posted on X.

"Focus of visit: upgrading bilateral partnership to address challenges of the future incl. climate change, deepening sustainable economy and technology partnership, implementation of Migration&Mobility Agr., exchange on global issues," she added.

