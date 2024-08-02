Uttarakhand Rains: Death count reaches 14, over 2,200 evacuated as rescue operation continues

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Uttarakhand Rains: SDRF official continue the rescue operations amid the heavy rains

As heavy rain continues to lash parts of Uttarakhand, the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) spokesperson on Friday (August 2) reported that more than 2,200 passengers from Kedarnath have been safely evacuated. He said, this includes over 450 passengers who rescued from the Munkatiya area to Sonprayag in an operation conducted late last night amid the heavy rains.

"The rescue operations will continue today also to facilitate the safe evacuation of all stranded passengers," the SDRF spokesperson added while emphasizing that they will continue to work selflessly. It is important to note that the Kedarnath Yatra remains suspended amid the inclement weather conditions. The heavy downpour has triggered landslides at many places, blocking the trek route with boulders at Ghoraparav, Lincholi, Badi Lincholi, and Bhimbali.

Recently, amid the inclement weather conditions, an advisory has also been issued for Kedarnath-bound pilgrims who have reached Rudraprayag, asking them to wait until they receive official notification about improved weather conditions and the restoration of blocked roads. Both the Mandakini and Alaknanda rivers in Rudraprayag district are flowing close to the danger mark.

14 Dead, Many Injured in Rain-Related Incidents

Tragically, the heavy rains in the state have so far claimed 14 lives and injured 10 others in separate rain-related incidents. Officials reported four deaths in Dehradun, six in Haridwar, three in Tehri, and one in Chamoli. They also emphasized how the toll continues to rise.

They said, in Dehradun, four deaths were reported in two separate incidents. While, the deceased identified as Sundar Singh and Arjun Singh Rana drowned in a canal in the Raipur area on Wednesday night, another deceased identified as Indrapal (40) and Bhupendra Singh Rana (43) were swept away while bathing in a river near the Sahasradhara parking on Thursday. There bodies were recovered later.

Further, they mentioned that while a house collapse in Bharpur village of the Roorkee area of the Haridwar district killed four people and injured 10 others, with eight in critical condition. They added, in separate incident, two more people were electrocuted to death at the Roorkee bus stand around 11:30 pm on Wednesday.

Moreover the officials also elaborated over the tragic incidents from Tehri (where a landslide caused by a cloudburst in Jakhanyali village of Ghansali area resulted in the deaths of three family members) and Chamoli (where a woman died in Kunkhet village of Gairsain tehsil when debris from a hill fell on her house on Wednesday).

Missing Persons Amid Heavy Rains

Many people remain missing amid the heavy rains. Four out of five youths from Ghaziabad's Khoda, who reached Kedarnath via Haridwar, are still unaccounted for. In Haldwani, Nainital district, a seven-year-old child was reported missing after being swept away in a flooded drain. Police and the SDRF are actively searching for him.

State Government on Alert

Amid the heavy rains, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed officials to remain alert. In a social media post, Dhami noted that heavy rains on Wednesday night affected many areas, prompting rescue teams to carry out operations throughout the night to ensure people’s safety. Dhami visited the State Emergency Operations Centre and reviewed the situation, directing Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman to maintain coordination with the District Magistrates.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that Indian Air Force has deployed one Chinook and Mi-17V5 helicopter to carry out human assistance and relief operations in the Kedar valley of Uttarakhand. They will be working in coordination with the state government authorities.



