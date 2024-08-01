Heavy rain in Uttarakhand triggers landslides, road closures and six fatalities reported

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Heavy rain and cloud burst created havoc in Uttarakhand

Heavy rains have continued to batter Uttarakhand, leading to severe disruptions across the state. The intense downpours have triggered landslides, road closures, and unfortunately, resulted in six fatalities.

Landslides and Road Closures:

The torrential rains have caused landslides that have damaged crucial infrastructure. Major roads and highways are blocked, including the Pithoragarh-Tawaghat National Highway, which is among the most affected. In addition, several rural motor roads are also closed across various districts, including Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Champawat, and Tehri.

Fatalities and Injuries:

The heavy rain has led to six reported fatalities. In Haridwar, two children died and nine others were injured when a house roof collapsed. In Tehri, three individuals from the same family died due to a cloudburst. Additionally, there have been reports of further casualties and injuries in other areas affected by the severe weather. In Devchauli in Chamoli district, a woman and a child went missing on Wednesday evening after a house collapsed there. The authorities said that a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has left for the spot.

Impact on Pilgrimage Routes:

A cloudburst in the Bhim Bali stream along the Kedarnath walking path has caused significant damage, affecting about 30 meters of the path. Authorities have halted movement as a precaution, leaving approximately 150 to 200 pilgrims trapped in the area. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported among the pilgrims so far.

Infrastructure Damage:

The rising water levels of the Mandakini River and the Ganga have caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including ghats and bridges. In Almora, the Yoga Maidan bridge has suffered severe damage, and land subsidence is threatening the Almora-Sherghat motor road.

Emergency Response:

Local authorities and emergency services are working to address the situation, providing aid and support to affected residents. Evacuations have been carried out in areas at risk, and efforts are underway to clear blocked roads and restore normalcy.

