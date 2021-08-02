Tuesday, August 03, 2021
     
Uttarakhand: Covid curfew extended till August 10

The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the ongoing Covid-induced curfew in the state till August 10.

Dehradun Updated on: August 03, 2021 0:02 IST
Image Source : PTI

The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the ongoing Covid-induced curfew in the state till August 10. However, the coronavirus vaccination will continue during the restriction, the official order said.

During previous relaxations, government offices were allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity. Shops and business establishments in the state were also permitted to open from 8 am to 9 pm six days a week. Water parks were permitted to open with 50 percent capacity.

