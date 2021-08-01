Goa extends COVID curfew till August 9: What's allowed, what's not

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Goa extends COVID curfew till August 9

The Goa government has extended the ongoing Covid-induced curfew till August 9, prohibiting the functioning of establishments/ facilities including cinema halls, casinos, auditoriums, and weekly markets.

During previous relaxations, shops and malls were allowed to remain open from 7 am to 6 pm. Saloon and outdoor sports complex/stadium were also permitted to remain open. Gyms were allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Goa COVID curfew extended: What's allowed, What's not

Goa reported 59 new coronavirus cases and one death on Sunday, taking the tally to 1,71,205 and the toll to 3,148, a health department official said.

