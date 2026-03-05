Uttarakhand's GSDP hits Rs 3.82 lakh crore; notable social and infrastructure growth breaks records

Dehradun:

Uttarakhand continues its upward trajectory with strong economic, social and infrastructural growth, as revealed in the latest Economic Survey Report. Principal Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram announced that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2024–25 in Uttarakhand reached Rs 3,81,889 crore, a remarkable increase of more than 1.5 times compared to Rs 2.54 lakh crore in 2021–22. The per capita income rose to Rs 2,73,921, up from Rs 1,94,670 in 2021–22, reflecting enhanced prosperity for citizens.

The state’s GSDP growth rate for 2024–25 stood at 7.23 per cent, with projections of 8.2 per cent for 2026–27, underscoring a robust economic outlook. The survey, prepared in collaboration with the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), highlights significant social development: the Multidimensional Poverty Index declined from 9.7 per cent in 2021–22 to 6.92 per cent, while the Labour Force Participation Rate increased from 60.1 per cent to 64.4 per cent. The Human Development Index (HDI) improved steadily to 0.722 in 2024–25.

Thriving entrepreneurship and industries

Uttarakhand’s entrepreneurship ecosystem has also flourished remarkably. MSMEs grew from 59,798 to 79,394, employing 4,56,605 people in 2025. Large industries rose from 107 to 128, while the number of startups surged from zero in 2017 to 1,750 in 2024–25.

Infrastructure development

Infrastructure expansion has also been impressive in Uttarakhand. Total road length reached 51,278 km, heliports increased from 2 to 7, and helipads from 60 to 118. In education, primary and secondary school dropout rates declined to 1.41 per cent and 4.59 per cent, respectively. Degree colleges increased to 139, with engineering colleges rising to 52.

Energy and sustainable growth

Energy and sustainability have seen transformative growth. Electricity generation rose to 16,500 million units, consumption to 17,192 million units, and solar power capacity increased to 1,027 MW. Agricultural productivity improved significantly, with rice and wheat yields reaching 32.47 quintals per hectare, and the area under medicinal and aromatic plants expanded to 10,000 hectares. Milk and fish production rose to 54.59 lakh litres/day and 10,487 tonnes/year, respectively.

The state also made remarkable progress in health and sanitation. Infant Mortality Rate declined to 20, Maternal Mortality Rate to 91, and life expectancy increased to 73 years. Notably, 100 per cent of households now have toilet facilities.

Tourism and hospitality boom

Tourism and hospitality flourished with 10,509 hotels and 6,161 homestays, reflecting Uttarakhand’s growing appeal as a travel destination. The state achieved 1st rank in the SDG Index in 2023–24, up from 4th in 2021–22.

Uttarakhand’s continued strides in economic growth, social development, and sustainable infrastructure highlight its position as a model state in India.