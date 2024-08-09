Uttarakhand: Two die as vehicle ferrying pilgrims to temple swept away in flooded stream

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Uttarakhand: Roads damaged after heavy rainfall.

Uttarakhand news: At least two people died and five were injured and a child went missing today after an SUV ferrying devotees to the Purnagiri Dham temple in Champawat district of Uttarakhand was swept away in a stream flooded by heavy rain.

The accident occurred in the Kirauda stream, which was in spate after heavy rain, District Magistrate (DM) Navneet Pande said from the spot. The SUV was on its way to Purnagiri Dham temple, he added.

SDRF operation underway

Nine-year-old Mangal Singh is missing, he said. State Disaster Response Force and police personnel are scouring the stream in search of him. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Tanapkpur.

Prahlad Singh (58), who was also travelling in the SUV, escaped unhurt. The victims were residents of Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who represents Champawat in the assembly, expressed grief and directed the administration to provide all help to the victims.

