Saturday, August 03, 2024
     
  Uttarakhand: Rescue operation of Kedarnath pilgrims by helicopter resumes after a brief halt

The yatra to Kedarnath has been put on hold for the time being, with an advisory of the Rudraprayag administration asking pilgrims to wait wherever they are till the route is cleared of debris and repaired. Helpline numbers — 7579257572, 01364-233387 — and emergency number 112 have also been issued.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) Updated on: August 03, 2024 14:03 IST
NDRF personnel evacuating stranded pilgrims on the route
Image Source : PTI NDRF personnel evacuating stranded pilgrims on the route between Sonprayag and Bhimbali, following cloudburst in Kedarnath.

The operation to rescue pilgrims stranded along a rain-ravaged trek route to the Himalayan Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand entered its third day on Saturday. More than 10,500 people have been evacuated, some airlifted by air force helicopters. However, owing to the bad weather, the rescue operation by the helicopter resumed after a brief halt.   

Officials said around 1,300 pilgrims are stranded in Kedarnath, Bhimbali and Gaurikund, and are safe.

Indian Air Force's Chinook in action

Personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police are engaged in the rescue operation. The Indian Air Force's Chinook and MI17 helicopters have been airlifting some pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishakha Ashok Bhadane dismissed rumours of a large number of people missing following a cloudburst near the trek-route. "Almost all reported individuals have reached home," the official said and appealed to the public not to believe rumours. She added, "Many people may not be able to contact their families due to poor network and bad weather."

