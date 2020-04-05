Image Source : AP 4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, tally rises to 26

4 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Uttarakhand today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 26, Uttarakhand Directorate of Health Services said. They also informed that four persons have been treated and discharged till date. Meanwhile, India's death toll from the novel coronavirus has increased to 79 deaths with 11 of them being reported in 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases in India stands at 3,374, including the death and 267 patients who have recovered, the health ministry said in a joint press conference with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat ordered strict enforcement of the lockdown in the state, saying those who don't fall in line should be sternly dealt with. Rawat issued the orders immediately after participating in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's videoconferencing with chief ministers over the coronavirus outbreak.

