Sunday, April 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, tally rises to 26

4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, tally rises to 26

4 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Uttarakhand today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 26.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Dehradun Updated on: April 05, 2020 18:24 IST
4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, tally rises to 26
Image Source : AP

4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, tally rises to 26

4 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Uttarakhand today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 26, Uttarakhand  Directorate of Health Services said. They also informed that four persons have been treated and discharged till date. Meanwhile, India's death toll from the novel coronavirus has increased to 79 deaths with 11 of them being reported in 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases in India stands at 3,374, including the death and 267 patients who have recovered, the health ministry said in a joint press conference with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

India Tv - Uttarakhand COVID-19 positive cases

Uttarakhand COVID-19 positive cases

Fight Against Coronavirus

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat ordered strict enforcement of the lockdown in the state, saying those who don't fall in line should be sternly dealt with. Rawat issued the orders immediately after participating in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's videoconferencing with chief ministers over the coronavirus outbreak.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X