Coronavirus in Uttarakhand: 24 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 146

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand surged to 146 after 24 new cases were reported on Thursday, the State Health and Family Welfare Department said. With these new patients, the number of active cases now stands at 91, while 54 patients have so far recovered from the infection and one dead.

The latest cases are from the hill districts of Uttarakhand which were free from COVID-19 cases until the process of influx of migrants began.

