Uttarakhand CM Dhami intensifies crackdown on 'illegal' madrasas, over 50 sealed in 15 days Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken a firm stand, issuing a clear message that any attempt to tamper with the fundamental identity and cultural fabric of the state will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has launched a sweeping crackdown on "illegal" madrasas operating under the guise of religion. In just 15 days, authorities have sealed more than 52 "unregistered and unlawfully run" madrasas across the state.

On Monday alone, 12 illegal madrasas were sealed in Vikasnagar, Dehradun, and another 9 in Khatima, following direct orders from the Chief Minister. Before this, action was taken against 31 such seminaries in various districts.

What led to the action?

The state administration, acting on intelligence and verification drives, has discovered a growing network of unauthorised madrasas, particularly in regions like Pashchimi Doon (western Dehradun) and other sensitive areas. These seminaries were allegedly being used not just for unregulated religious education but also as platforms to disturb the demographic balance, as per reports.

Major conspiracy unearthed

Authorities believe a deliberate effort was underway to expand illegal religious institutions under the radar, exploiting religious freedom as a cover for unlawful operations. CM Dhami has issued a clear and stern message stating, "No one will be allowed to tamper with Uttarakhand’s cultural and legal framework. Anyone found violating the law or engaging in illegal activities will face strict action."

More action likely in the future

The sweeping action is being seen as a major step toward reinforcing law and order in the state. CM Dhami's administration is expected to continue identifying and acting against such unauthorised establishments and any other unlawful activities.

Mayawati slams Uttarakhand govt

Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati has criticised the Uttarakhand government over the sealing of madrasas in the state, saying the government must refrain from such "prejudiced" and "non-secular moves" that hurt religious sentiments. Her remarks came on March 7 after 15 madrasas in Dehradun district were sealed following the district administration's order to launch a crackdown on seminaries running without registration with the board.

