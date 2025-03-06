PM Modi reaches Uttarakhand, to offer prayers at winter seat of Ganga in Mukhwa PM Modi arrived in Uttarakhand on Thursday, wearing the traditional dress 'Chapkan'. PM's visit comes as part of the state’s Winter Tourism Programme.

PM Modi on Thursday reached Uttarakhand and was welcomed at the airport by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. As per the schedule, PM is performing pooja and darshan at the winter seat of Ganga in Mukhwa. At around 10:40 am, he will flag off a trek and bike rally and also address the gathering at a public function in Harsil.

PM Modi reaches Mukhwa

Uttarakhand CM welcomes PM Modi

CM Pushkar Dhami felicitated the Prime Minister at Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun. Dhami took to X and posted, "The world's most popular leader, respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took the development of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand to new heights with his energetic leadership and tireless efforts, a great seeker of nation's upliftment, was heartily welcomed and felicitated at Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun today on his arrival in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand."

PM Modi Uttarakhand Visit

As per the official statement, PM Modi is visiting Uttarakhand to promote religious tourism and boost the local economy, homestays, tourism businesses, among others.

Later, in a post on X, Modi said, "By promoting tourism in 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand, we are committed to further strengthen the economy of the state. In this connection, I will get the opportunity to worship Maa Ganga in Mukhwa tomorrow morning at around 9:30 am. After this, I will communicate with my family members in Harsil."

"I am very excited to visit the winter abode of the pure 'Maa Ganga' in Mukhwa. This holy place is famous all over the world for its spiritual significance and amazing beauty. Not only this, it is a unique example of our resolve of 'heritage as well as development'," Modi said in his post in Hindi.

The Uttarakhand government has initiated a Winter Tourism programme this year. Thousands of devotees have already visited the winter seats of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The programme is aimed to promote religious tourism and boost the local economy, homestays, tourism businesses, among others.