With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday approaching on September 17, the BJP is gearing up to mark the occasion with a nationwide 'Seva Pakhwada' (Service Fortnight) from September 17 to October 2. This campaign will focus on cleanliness drives and blood donation camps across India, involving active participation from party workers and leaders.

As part of this initiative, senior BJP leaders have been sharing their personal 'My Modi Story' experiences, recounting memorable moments and valuable lessons learned from the Prime Minister’s leadership. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently contributed a heartfelt account, offering rare insights into Modi’s unwavering dedication and work ethic.

In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), CM Dhami recalled a significant night in Varanasi that deeply impressed him. He described attending a late-night meeting of BJP Chief Ministers that ended around 1 am While everyone was visibly exhausted, Prime Minister Modi surprised the group by announcing, “There is still an important task left.” The leaders were curious, wondering what more could be done at such a late hour. Modi explained that inspecting development projects during the day caused inconvenience to local residents, so he preferred to undertake these inspections at night, under the cover of darkness.

True to his word, Modi spent the silent hours walking through the streets of Varanasi, personally overseeing each development project with meticulous attention to detail. Dhami described how the Prime Minister stayed on-site until 3 and 4 am, thoroughly examining every aspect before finally returning to his quarters. Remarkably, the very next morning, Modi was present at a 9 am meeting, displaying the same sharp focus, boundless energy, and unwavering determination as always.

Reflecting on this experience, Dhami wrote, “It felt as if he gained energy not from sleep, but from serving the nation.” He lauded Modi’s leadership as “true leadership” — leadership that leads by example rather than mere words. “His life teaches us that true leadership is about discipline, commitment, and devotion to the country,” he added.

This tribute forms part of the ‘Modi Story’ initiative, a popular volunteer-driven social media platform that collects firsthand stories and memories from individuals who have closely witnessed the Prime Minister’s journey and leadership style. Dhami’s post has resonated widely, offering a rare glimpse into the personal dedication of one of India’s most influential leaders.

Under Modi’s clear vision and relentless commitment, both the central and state governments continue to work hand in hand towards India’s development and progress, inspiring millions across the nation.