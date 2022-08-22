Uttarakhand: One more body recovered, cloudburst toll rises to six

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Search and rescue operations by the police, NDRF and SDRF personnel continue in the affected areas, officials said.

Uttarakhand : One more body was recovered on Monday from Silla village in Tehri district, taking the death toll in Saturday's cloudbursts in Uttarakhand to six.

The body was identified as that of a woman named Himdei from Silla village near Dhanolti, the disaster control room here said.

One body had been recovered from Saura Saroli in Dehradun on Sunday while four deaths had been confirmed on the day the disaster struck.

As many as 13 people are still missing, including seven in Dehradun and six in the Tehri district.

Search and rescue operations by the police, NDRF and SDRF personnel continue in the affected areas, officials said.

At least 115 roads are still blocked in the state, including nine state highways, seven district roads, and 99 rural motor roads.

ALSO READ | Monsoon update: Cloudburst causes floods in Uttarakhand, heavy rains kill 6 in Himachal

ALSO READ | Landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in U'khand, Himachal

Latest India News