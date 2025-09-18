Cloudburst hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli: Several houses damaged, five people missing; rescue ops underway Several vehicles, shops, and houses were buried under debris. SDRF and NDRF teams, along with a medical team and three ambulances, have been rushed to the spot

Chamoli (Uttarakhand):

At least five people went missing early on Thursday after a cloudburst triggered by heavy rains in the disaster-hit Nandanagar in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. A cloudburst occurred in Nandanagar at around 2:30 am. According to the district disaster management centre, the cloudburst debris destroyed half a dozen houses in Kuntri ward of Nagar Panchayat Nandanagar.

The Chamoli district administration has intensified relief and rescue operations at the site. Panic gripped the area, fear gripped the public, and efforts are underway on a war footing to rescue those trapped in the debris.

Two people rescued, five missing

Seven people were inside the houses at the time of the incident, two of whom were rescued alive, while five are still missing. SDRF and NDRF teams, along with a medical team and three ambulances, have been rushed to the spot.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari told news agency ANI, "A cloudburst caused damage in the Nandanagar Ghat area of ​​Chamoli district on Wednesday night. Six houses were buried under debris in the Kuntri Langafali ward of Nandanagar. The District Magistrate said seven people are missing, while two have been rescued. Relief and rescue operations are underway."

A cloudburst also caused significant damage in Dhurma village in the Nandanagar area. Several vehicles, shops, and houses were buried under debris.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for 20 hours in Uttarakhand today.

Also Read: Dehradun cloudburst: 6 dead, as many missing after tractor-trolley swept away in Tons River | Video

Also Read: IMD issues 5-day heavy rainfall alert as cloudburst and floods devastate Dehradun