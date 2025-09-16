IMD issues 5-day heavy rainfall alert as cloudburst and floods devastate Dehradun Uttarakhand faces severe flooding and destruction due to heavy rainfall and cloudbursts, with eight deaths reported, as authorities issue warnings and intensify rescue operations.

Dehradun:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Uttarakhand, forecasting intense weather conditions from September 16 to 20, 2025. The state is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong showers, particularly in the districts of Dehradun, Champawat, Nainital, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, and Udham Singh Nagar. Residents have been advised to stay vigilant and follow safety instructions from local authorities as the weather situation remains critical.

The heavy rains, coupled with a cloudburst, have already wreaked havoc in Dehradun and the surrounding areas. On Tuesday, September 16, the extreme weather caused severe flooding, with at least five people swept away and over 500 individuals stranded across multiple locations. The worst-hit areas include Sahastradhara, Maldevta, Santla Devi, and Dalanwala. Rivers across the region have swelled dangerously, further complicating the already dire situation. Official reports confirm that eight people have died, and many others are still missing.

Tragic incident on Asan river

One of the most harrowing incidents occurred on the Asan River, where a tractor-trolley carrying 10 to 12 people became trapped in the fast-moving waters. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) swiftly mobilised and launched a continuous rescue operation. After several hours of intense work, two individuals were successfully rescued, while eight bodies were recovered. The search for the remaining missing persons is ongoing.

Rising water levels and threats to temples and villages

Several rivers, including the Tamsa River near the famous Tapkeshwar Temple, have surged to dangerous levels. Both the Ganga and Yamuna rivers are also nearing critical thresholds. On Tuesday morning, the Tamsa River swelled rapidly, submerging the Tapkeshwar Temple and partially submerging a large Hanuman statue at the entrance. Temple priest Bipin Joshi reported that the water level had risen higher than he had ever seen in his 25-to 30-year tenure at the temple. Fortunately, there were few devotees present at the time, and the priests remained safe.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami assesses the damage

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the flood-affected areas of Dehradun to assess the damage firsthand. He reported that the heavy rainfall had caused rivers to rise and flood roads, leaving 25 to 30 roads destroyed and disrupting vital communication routes. Several homes and government properties have also been severely damaged, and normal life has been badly affected. Chief Minister Dhami assured the public that relief teams are working at full capacity to restore normalcy and provide assistance to the victims.

With the weather forecast predicting further rainfall, authorities are urging the public to remain cautious, stay away from rivers and streams, and follow all official guidelines to ensure safety.