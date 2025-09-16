Dehradun cloudburst: Man climbs electric pole to save himself from raging flood waters, video goes viral A cloudburst struck Dehradun's Sahastradhara, unleashing flash floods that swept away shops and left people missing. A viral video shows a man climbing an electricity pole to save himself from being swept away.

Heavy overnight rains at various places in Uttarakhand damaged roads, houses and shops, and washed out a bridge early on Tuesday, while many people are reported to have gone missing following the calamity that also triggered some landslides. Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said damage have been reported from Sahastradhara and Mal Devta in Dehradun, and also from Mussoorie. Meanwhile, a video from the incident has gone viral on social media, showing a frightening sight of a man clinging to a pole in an attempt to save himself from being swept away by the furious waters.

Climbed a pole to save himself from drowning

The viral video from Dehradun shows water gushing with terrifying force after the cloudburst. In the middle of the chaos, a man got trapped with no escape route. To protect himself from being swept away, he climbed up an electricity pole visible nearby. In the video, parts of the pole are seen submerged in the raging water but the man continues to hold on tightly in the hope of any help.

What is the current situation in Uttarakhand?

Uttarakhand continues to reel under heavy overnight rainfall that has damaged roads, houses and shops across several districts. In Dehradun, a portion of the Dehradun-Haridwar National Highway collapsed near Fun Valley and Uttarakhand Dental College, disrupting traffic.

Meanwhile, the popular tourist spot Sahastradhara was battered by a cloudburst that caused rivers and streams to overflow dangerously. Several shops were washed away in the floods, while some people remain missing. In another blow, the famous Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Dehradun was submerged under water, adding to the distress in the region.

Heavy rains inundate Tapkeshwar temple

Heavy rainfall lashed Dehradun district last night, causing the Tamsa river to swell and inundate the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple, one of the city's most prominent shrines. Water entered the temple courtyard and rose to the statue of Hanuman, though the sanctum sanctorum remained safe. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the rain-affected areas of Dehradun district to review the situation on the ground. Interacting with reporters in the rain-hit Maldevta area, he said, "All rivers are in spate following heavy rains. Roads have been breached at 25 to 30 places. Approach roads are cut off. Houses and government properties have been damaged. Normal life is severely affected. Rescue teams are working on a war footing to restore normalcy."

"The state government stands with every affected family. The administration is already on alert mode, and the NDRF, SDRF, police and local administration are constantly active," he added.

PM Modi speaks to Uttarakhand CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone on Tuesday to get a detailed update on the situation arising from heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with the chief minister, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office. The Prime Minister and Home Minister assured the state of all possible assistance, emphasising that the Central Government stands firmly with Uttarakhand in this hour of crisis.

(With inputs from PTI)

