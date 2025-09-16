Cloudburst in Dehradun: 200 students rescued from waterlogged institute after heavy rains | Video Cloudburst in Dehradun: After receiving information about 200 students being stranded at the institute, rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Corps rushed to the spot and pulled them out to safety.

Dehradun:

Over 200 students were rescued by the Disaster Response personnel on Tuesday, who were stranded after the Devbhoomi Institute campus located in Paunda area of Dehradun in Uttarakhand got waterlogged following heavy overnight rains.

After receiving information about 200 students being stranded at the institute, rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Corps rushed to the spot and pulled them out to safety.

"The team reached the spot and conducted a quick rescue operation. Amidst the waterlogging, the team worked with utmost prudence and promptness and evacuated all 200 students safely and took them to a safe place," the SDRF said.

Dehradun cloudburst: Roads, houses damaged in several places

Damage to roads, houses and other infrastructure were reported from several places of the state in the downpour.

In the meantime, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an on-site inspection of affected areas, including Sahastradhara, Raipur, and other localities in Dehradun that were impacted by the heavy rain.

CM Dhami reviews flood situation

CM Dhami also inspected Kesarwala, Maldevta area, where a 100-meter-long road was washed away in Maldevta, Raipur, due to the heavy flow of water triggered by heavy rains in the Sahastradhara area of Dehradun district.

Soon after inspecting the areas, Dhami said, "There has been a lot of damage to houses and government properties. Livelihood is affected. We are working to get things back on track. Connectivity has been disrupted at several places. The water level of rivers has increased. All our departments are working on a war footing. PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with me this morning and took all the details. They assured us that all possible help will be provided. We are working to help the people affected in this disaster..."

Taking to X, CM Dhami said that he is constantly in touch with the local administration and is personally monitoring the situation.

The development comes after torrential rains lashed Dehradun since early hours on Tuesday early morning, causing the Sahastradhara river to overflow. The gushing waters carried debris into the main market area, leading to significant damage to several commercial establishments.

With inputs from ANI