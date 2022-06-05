Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttarakhand: 15 dead as bus carrying 30 pilgrims on way to Yamunotri falls into gorge

Uttarakhand: A bus carrying 30 pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district on Sunday, officials said. DGP Ashok Kumar said that the bodies of 15 people have been recovered while 6 injured have been sent to the hospital. He added that police and SDRF are on the spot.

Senior officials, including Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela, have rushed to the spot. Yamunotri along with the shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Gangotri are commonly known as Char Dham.

Condolences from leaders

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in a tweet in Hindi, expressed his condolences over the unfortunate incident.

"The death of pilgrims of Panna district of Madhya Pradesh after a bus going to Yamunotri Dham on pilgrimage to Chardham in Uttarakhand fell into a gorge. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear the loss," the CM wrote.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too expressed his condolences. "It is very sad to hear about the bus of devotees falling into the gorge in Uttarakhand. I have spoken to the Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami ji on this. Local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in rescue work and the injured are being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. NDRF is also reaching there soon," he wrote.

