Uttarakhand: BJP Mahila Morcha state president arrested

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Reena Goel alongwith her two sons and another colleague outside Clement Town Police Station, Dehradun

Uttarakhand Police on Monday arrested BJP Mahila Morcha state president Reena Goel along with her two sons in Dehradun, news agency ANI reported. Goel is accused of wrongfully acquiring the property of an elderly couple in the city after their demise.

The arrest was made after the deceased's relative Suresh Mahajan lodged a complaint of illegal intrusion inside the property. The deceased couple's relative lives in America.

"Reena Goel took advantage of the situation & broke open locks of the closed property with the help of her family members," said SSI GS Negi, Clement Town Police.

