Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh: 3 Nepali nationals, one cop killed in separate road accidents

Highlights At least 3 Nepali nationals were killed in a road accident in UP's Bahraich.

In a separate accident, a cop was killed in a road accident in Shahjahanpur.

Uttar Pradesh road accidents: At least 3 Nepali nationals were killed in a road accident in UP's Bahraich on Saturday morning after their mini-bus collided with a petrol tanker. In a separate accident, a cop was killed, while another was injured in a road accident in Shahjahanpur after a mini-truck rammed into their motorcycle and they were run over by a car.

Naya Bahadur, who was injured in the Bahraich accident, told reporters that all the people in the vehicle were Nepali citizens and that they had arrived in Delhi-National Capital Region seeking employment. They had left the capital on Friday and were slated to reach back home on Saturday.

The impact of the collision was such that Ajay (40), Radha (48), and Bharat Thapa died on the spot while the condition of at least four of the injured is critical, police said. There were 19 passengers in the mini-bus, according to officials.

In the Shahjahanpur accident, Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand said Sub-Inspector Pawan Singh (48) and Constable Manoj were patrolling on a motorcycle around 11 pm on Friday. They slowed down to avoid hitting some animals that had come on the road and their motorcycle was hit by a mini-truck coming from behind.

The two fell on the road and were run over by a car. They were rushed to a hospital where Singh succumbed to his injuries. The drivers of the mini-truck and the car fled but both vehicles have been seized.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News