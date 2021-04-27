Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh: Home isolation patients to get medicine kits, expert advice

To reassure patients in home isolation and prevent unnecessary hospitalisation, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to provide them with medical kits and expert advice. The chief minister's helpline and the integrated command and control centers have been asked to maintain regular dialogue with those quarantined at home.

According to the government spokesman, the chief minister has directed officials that there should be regular teleconsultation with home isolation patients in order to prevent unnecessary hospitalization.

These patients in home isolation should be provided with assistance, including medical kits, he said.

Officials have been asked to expedite the delivery of kits, which should contain medicines for at least a week.

He has asked health minister Jai Pratap Singh to review the distribution of medicine kits in each district and act against officials who display negligence in their duties.

"The chief minister's helpline will maintain regular contact with home quarantined patients and the integrated command and control centers will also be roped in for this work. They will speak to the patients once a day and seek an update on their health. If necessary, patients should be advised hospitalisation," said the government spokesperson.

(With IANS inputs)

