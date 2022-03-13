Follow us on Image Source : ANI. UP Election Results 2022: Craze for 'bulldozer' tattoos as people celebrate BJP's victory.

Highlights Supporters in Varanasi have found a unique way to celebrate BJP poll victory

Some supporters are sporting 'Bulldozer Baba' tattoos inked on their arms

At tattoo shops near Varanasi Assi Ghat, many people were spotted getting the tattoos

UP Election Results 2022 : After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s massive win in the Uttar Pradesh elections, supporters in Varanasi have found a unique way to celebrate- getting 'bulldozer' tattoos inked on their arms.

Some supporters are also sporting 'Bulldozer Baba' tattoos. At tattoo shops near Varanasi Assi Ghat, many people were spotted getting the tattoos.

During the recent elections, Yogi Adityanath came to be called "bulldozer baba" due to frequent references of his government deploying bulldozers to demolish the ill-gotten property of criminals and mafias in the state.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav during a speech had said, "Till now we were calling him "Baba Chief Minister" but today one of the reputed English newspapers called him 'Baba Bulldozer'. I have not kept this name, this name was kept by a reputed English newspaper."

The moniker for Adityanath caught on quickly and gained popularity.

(With ANI inputs)

