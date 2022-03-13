Sunday, March 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. UP Election Results 2022: Craze for 'bulldozer' tattoos as people celebrate BJP's victory

UP Election Results 2022: Craze for 'bulldozer' tattoos as people celebrate BJP's victory

Some supporters are also sporting 'Bulldozer Baba' tattoos. At tattoo shops near Varanasi Assi Ghat, many people were spotted getting the tattoos.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Varanasi Updated on: March 13, 2022 7:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2022, bulldozer tattoos Craze for, BJP victory celebration, latest UP
Image Source : ANI.

UP Election Results 2022: Craze for 'bulldozer' tattoos as people celebrate BJP's victory.

Highlights

  • Supporters in Varanasi have found a unique way to celebrate BJP poll victory
  • Some supporters are sporting 'Bulldozer Baba' tattoos inked on their arms
  • At tattoo shops near Varanasi Assi Ghat, many people were spotted getting the tattoos

UP Election Results 2022: After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s massive win in the Uttar Pradesh elections, supporters  in Varanasi have found a unique way to celebrate- getting 'bulldozer' tattoos inked on their arms.

Some supporters are also sporting 'Bulldozer Baba' tattoos. At tattoo shops near Varanasi Assi Ghat, many people were spotted getting the tattoos.

During the recent elections, Yogi Adityanath came to be called "bulldozer baba" due to frequent references of his government deploying bulldozers to demolish the ill-gotten property of criminals and mafias in the state.

ALSO READ: UP Election Results 2022: Owaisi fails to 'move even a fly' amid 'bulldozer' campaign run by BJP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav during a speech had said, "Till now we were calling him "Baba Chief Minister" but today one of the reputed English newspapers called him 'Baba Bulldozer'. I have not kept this name, this name was kept by a reputed English newspaper."

The moniker for Adityanath caught on quickly and gained popularity. 

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: UP Elections 2022: Bulldozers under repair now, will resume work after March 10, says CM Yogi

Latest India News

Assembly ELECTIONS RESULT 2022

Uttar Pradesh
Punjab
Uttarakhand
Goa
Manipur
Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News