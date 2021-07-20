UP govt issues guidelines for Eid-ul-Azha. Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Srinagar: People shop at a market on the eve of Eid-ul-Zuha amidst COVID-19 restrictions

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued guidelines for Eid-ul-Azha. The festival is likely to be observed on July 21 (Wednesday) this year, depending upon the sighting of moon. Earlier on Saturday, prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind had urged the people of the community to perform Eid-ul-Adha prayers on July 21 in mosques or at home following all Covid-related guidelines issued by the health ministry.

Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani said it is better to offer sacrifice after the sermon and prayers quickly and the waste should be buried in such a way that it does not cause malodour.

UP issues Eid-ul-Azha guidelines

No more than 50 people will be permitted to participate in prayer offerings for Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) celebrations

Namaz (prayer) will be offered between 8 am to 11 am in line with COVID-19 protocols

During offering of Namaz, wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing and frequent sanitisation will be mandatory

The sacrifice of animals will be allowed at homes

Banned animals are not permitted for sacrifice

For the festival, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind in a statement had said coronavirus is not over yet and in view of fears of the third wave of the pandemic, Muslims should perform Eid-ul-Adha prayers in mosques or at home following all guidelines of the health ministry.

He also cautioned Muslims against sacrificing an animal forbidden by law.

