UP records over 15,000 new COVID-19 cases; night curfew imposed in Mathura

In the highest single-day spike, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported as many as 15,353 new COVID-19 cases, the state health department informed. The total number of positive active cases in the state now stands at 71,241, while total recoveries stand at 6,11,622. As many as 85,15,296 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far.

Governor Anandiben Patel convened an all-party meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow on Sunday to discuss the COVID-19 situation. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the meeting.

With the commencement of the four-day 'Tika Utsav', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state government is running the vaccination drive across 6,000 centres, urging eligible people to join the campaign.

"Eligible people should join four-day Tika Utsav. People above 45 can register themselves at their nearby vaccination centres to be part of the campaign. We are running vaccination drive at 6,000 centres," the chief minister further said.

All government and non-government educational institutes will remain closed till April 30 in light of the spike in cases.

In Agra, district magistrate Prabhu Narayan Singh, announced a night curfew from Monday onwards till April 24. Schools in the city will be closed till April 30.

Night curfew imposed in Mathura

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Mathura district administration has imposed a night curfew with immediate effect, an official said on Sunday.

The curfew would be from 9 pm to 6 am every day, till further orders, District Magistrate (DM) Navneet Singh Chahal said. "The step was necessitated to contain the spread of COVID-19," he said.

People associated with essential services, panchayat elections, large-scale construction work, essential commodities, petrol pumps, CNG stations, goods and luggage carriers will be exempted from the curfew, Chahal said.

Employees associated with cleanliness and sanitation have also been exempted.

The DM said that wholesale trade in mandis and factories have also been exempted from night curfew.

People undertaking train and bus journeys have to show their tickets during curfew hours, the official added.

There has been a steep rise in positive cases during the last 24 hours in Mathura. On Saturday, 91 cases were reported, but the number rose to 171 on Sunday, the DM said.

He also said that active cases have increased to 735 from 590 a day ago. No COVID-19 death has been reported in the last 24 hours, Chahal said.

