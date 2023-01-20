Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP: Class 10 student dies after falling from roof of hostel

Uttar Pradesh : A class 10 student has died after falling from the roof of a hostel in Siswa town of this district, police said Friday.

Around 12:30 am Vivek Gupta (15) fell from the roof of the Chokhraj Inter college hostel, they said, adding the victim was a resident of the Kubersthan area of Kushinagar district.

It is not clear how he fell from the roof of the hostel, Superintendent of Police Kaustubh said, adding a probe into the matter was underway.

Earlier, a 19-year-old woman with her earphones plugged in died after being hit by a speeding train near Gumgaon railway station in Nagpur district on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the police, Gurav came to Gumgaon from Takalghat village, where she was staying with a relative, by a bus in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Aarti Madan Gurav, originally hailed from Satona village in Bhandara district. She was a student of Wainganga Engineering College in Dongargaon in Nagpur.

The accident occurred when she was crossing the railway track and failed to notice an oncoming train.

(With inputs from PTI)

