Friday, October 08, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra given time till 11 am tomorrow to appear before police, UP govt tells SC
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Yogi renames 9 guest houses after rivers, religious places

Yogi renames 9 guest houses after rivers, religious places

The Lucknow-based VVIP guest house on Mahatma Gandhi Marg will be called VVIP guest house 'Saket'.

IANS IANS
Lucknow Published on: October 08, 2021 12:08 IST
Yogi renames 9 guest houses after rivers, religious places
Image Source : ANI

Yogi renames 9 guest houses after rivers, religious places

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has now renamed its nine guest houses in Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata after rivers or Hindu religious places.

According to state's estate department, the UP Bhawan in Delhi will now be called UP Bhawan 'Sangam', while UP Sadan will be known as UP Sadan 'Triveni'.

The Lucknow-based VVIP guest house on Mahatma Gandhi Marg will be called VVIP guest house 'Saket'.

The guest house in Dalibagh will be known as VIP guest house 'Yamuna', while those located on Vikramaditya Marg and Meerabai Marg will be called 'Gomti' and 'Saryu', respectively.

The guest house in Butler Palace Colony will be called 'Naimisharanya'.

The state guest house in Mumbai will now be known as UP state guest house 'Vrindavan', while the one in Kolkata will be called UP state guest house 'Ganga'.

ALSO READ | UP: Section 144 imposed in Muzaffarnagar ahead of festival season

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News