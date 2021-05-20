Image Source : PTI (FILE) Uttar Pradesh: Adityanath govt to provide free ration to 15 crore people

The Uttar Pradesh government will provide free ration to the people of the state for the next three months. As per the government order, 3-kg wheat and 2-kg rice will be provided free of cost to the holders of 'antyodaya' and ration card for three months. This will benefit almost 15 crore people of the state.

The government said that those who don't have a ration card will also be provided ration free of cost.

Besides, the daily-wage earners in urban areas will be given Rs 1,000 for one month. This will benefit around one crore people. The provision to arrange food for the needy should be done using community kitchens.

The Yogi Adityanath government is also running two insurance schemes to give social security to all the labourers. This includes Rs 2 lakh insurance in case of death or disability to any labourer and a health cover up to Rs 5 lakh.

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the partial lockdown in the state till May 24. The government has said that lockdown has helped in controlling the Covid-19 spread in the state.

Notably, the state government is already providing free testing and treatment of Covid-19, as well as vaccination.

