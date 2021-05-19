Covid vaccination should be delayed by 3 months after recovery from illness: Govt

Image Source : AP Covid vaccination to be delayed by 3 months after recovery: Govt

The government on Wednesday said it has accepted new recommendations made by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC). As per the suggestions, COVID-19 vaccination should be deferred by three months after recovery from the illness, the Health Ministry said.

"If infected after first dose, second dose to be deferred by three months after clinical recovery from COVID-19. Persons with any other serious illness requiring hospitalisation or ICU care shall also wait for 4-8 weeks before getting the vaccine," the ministry stated.

Further, it said that an individual can donate blood after 14 days of either receiving the vaccine or testing RT-PCR negative if suffering from COVID. "Vaccination is recommended for lactating women. No need for screening of vaccine recipients by Rapid Antigen Test prior to vaccination," the health ministry said.

According to the advance visibility provided by the Centre to states and UTs, a total of 5.86 crore COVID vaccine doses will be provided free of cost to them from May 1 to June 15. In addition, as per information received from vaccine manufacturers, a total of 4.87 crore doses will also be available till June end for direct procurement by states and UTs, the ministry said today.

Earlier on Tuesday, over 500 prominent public health practitioners, doctors, economists, workers unions and human rights groups appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the COVID-19 vaccines reach the vulnerable and ramping up manufacturing to address shortages.

