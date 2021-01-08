Image Source : ANI UP: 5 dead, 7 hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Bulandshahr

Five persons have died and seven have been hospitalized in critical condition after consuming spurious liquor in Jeet Garhi village under Secunderabad police station limits Bulandshahr on Thursday night.

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police has suspended three policemen, including the chowki in-charge for alleged dereliction of duty.

According to reports, all victims consumed liquor and went to their respective homes. After two to three hours, they started vomiting and their condition worsened.

The deceased include Satish, 35, Kalua, 40, Ranjit, 40 and Sukhpal 60.

Nine others also fell ill and five of them had to be hospitalised.

Speaking to the reporters, Ravindra Kumar, District Magistrate Bulandshahr said: "One more person has died, taking the death toll to five. Postmortem is being done. Our priority is to treat the ones who are in the hospital and 16 people are undergoing dialysis. Prima Facie, we found that a man brought liquor from outside. Raids are being conducted at liquor shops."

The police said that efforts were on to arrest the liquor seller.

According to the police, over a dozen people had consumed illicit liquor on Thursday night here following which four people died at night. Other seven people are admitted to different hospitals in Noida and Delhi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action against the culprits and distillery and has directed to take action against the culprits under NSA (National Security Act) and Gangster ACT, as per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"Three police personnel including Station Incharge suspended. Further investigation underway," SSP Bulandshahr told the reporters here.

The liquor is known to be sold by the brand named Prince India and the owner was identified as Kuldeep who is reportedly missing from the incident.

Latest India News