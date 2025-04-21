PM Modi holds talks with US Vice President JD Vance in Delhi US Vice President JD Vance, who landed in Delhi with his family this morning, is on a four-day visit to India.

US Vice President JD Vance and his family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in the national capital on Monday. The meeting between the two leaders took place amid global uncertainty due to the ongoing US-China trade war.

The two leaders are expected to discuss a range of issues, including finalising a bilateral trade agreement, enhancing defense cooperation, and addressing regional and global challenges. The visit comes amid ongoing negotiations to double US-India trade to USD 500 billion by 2030

Earlier in February, Vance met PM Modi on the sidelines of a dinner for world leaders attending the AI Action Summit in Paris.

JD Vance and, family visit the Akshardham Temple

On the first day of his four-day visit to India, US Vice President visited the iconic Akshardham Temple in New Delhi along with his wife Usha Vance and their three children. The visit, steeped in cultural significance, turned into a charming moment of soft diplomacy as the Vance children stole the show dressed in vibrant traditional Indian attire, complete with flower garlands.

The US Vice President's children were seen sporting traditional Indian wear, including an Anarkali suit, kurtas and pyjamas.

The Vice President and his family were seen admiring the intricate carvings and grandeur of the temple complex. The group posed for photos in front of the temple’s ornate backdrop, with Vance and his Indian-American wife, Usha, offering prayers and taking a brief spiritual pause before official meetings.

JD Vance to visit Amber Fort in Jaipur

Vance will visit the Amber Fort in Jaipur and deliver an address on US-India relations at Rajasthan International Centre (RIC) on Tuesday.

Vance will arrive in Jaipur in a special plane at 9:30 pm and will stay at hotel Rambagh Palace. He will reach Amber Fort at 9 am on Tuesday. He will address an event at the RIC at 3 pm.

He will be accompanied by his wife Usha Vance, their children and senior members of the US administration.

The vice president is scheduled to leave Jaipur for Agra in a special plane on Wednesday morning. After returning to Jaipur in the afternoon, he is scheduled to visit City Palace. He will depart for the US early Thursday morning.

