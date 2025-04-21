JD Vance in India: US Vice President to meet PM Modi in Delhi today | Full schedule inside Hours after arriving in Delhi, Vance and his family will visit the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple and are expected to also go to a shopping complex selling traditional Indian handcrafted goods.

New Delhi:

United States Vice President JD Vance is on his way for his first official visit to India scheduled between April 21 to 24. In view of Vance and Indian-origin second lady Usha’s visit, security has been beefed up in Delhi as they will arrive on Monday morning.

The US vice president, his wife Usha and their three children, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, are scheduled to land at the Palam air base at 10 am for a four-day India tour. Hours after arriving in Delhi, Vance and his family will visit the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple and are expected to also go to a shopping complex selling traditional Indian handcrafted goods.

As per the schedule, Vance is expected to leave Delhi on Monday night and will travel to Jaipur and Agra thereafter.

PM Modi to welcome Vance in Delhi

At 6:30 PM on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome US Vice President Vance and his family at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The welcome will be followed by formal bilateral discussions.

According to sources, the key agenda of the talks will be to push for the early finalisation of the proposed bilateral trade agreement and explore avenues to strengthen overall India-US relations.

The Indian delegation, led by PM Modi, will include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

Dinner and Departure to Jaipur

Following the official talks, Prime Minister Modi will host a dinner for Vice President Vance, his family, and accompanying US officials.

Later that night, the Vances will depart for Jaipur. During their stay in Delhi, they are scheduled to stay at the ITC Maurya Sheraton hotel.

Day in Jaipur – April 22

On April 22, the Vance family will explore several historical landmarks, including the Amber Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

In the afternoon, Vice President Vance will deliver a speech at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur. The address is expected to cover broader aspects of India-US relations under the Donald Trump administration. Attendees will include diplomats, foreign policy experts, Indian government officials, and members of the academic community.

Visit to Agra – April 23

On the morning of April 23, the Vances will travel to Agra. Their itinerary includes visits to the Taj Mahal and Shilpgram, an open-air emporium that showcases traditional Indian handicrafts and artefacts. They will return to Jaipur later that same day.

Departure for the United States – April 24

The US Vice President and his family are scheduled to depart for the United States from Jaipur on April 24. During their stay in Jaipur, they will be accommodated at the Rambagh Palace, a luxurious heritage hotel that once served as a royal guesthouse.

(With PTI inputs)